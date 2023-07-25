Jeri Ryan to Assimilate Star Trek: The Cruise IV

An immersive experience, the fourth annual cruise — aboard Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas — will run from March 1 to March 8, 2020, departing out of Miami and heading to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, San Juan, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and Grand Bahama Island. The Explorer of The Seas, and its many bars, restaurants, clubs, and lounges, will be transformed into a Star Trek universe at sea for the week-long Caribbean trek… with more stars, shows and engagement than ever before, including one-of-a-kind nightly shows presented by Trek actors, star-studded panel discussions, Trek movies and episodes at the pool deck theater, costume parties and cosplay competitions, and more.

