Published Aug 3, 2019
Jeri Ryan to Assimilate Star Trek: The Cruise IV
Seven of Nine actress and others ready to set sail on the ultimate immersive 'Trek' experience.
Entertainment Cruise Productions rocked the boat — okay, the Nimoy Theatre — on Saturday afternoon at Star Trek Las Vegas with the revelation that Jeri Ryan and Johnathan Del Arco will assimilate Star Trek: The Cruise IV in 2020. The Borg actors will join the previously announced Kate Mulgrew in helping fans celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager during the extended cruise, which will also feature William Shatner, Anson Mount and nearly 20 other actors from across the Star Trek franchise.
An immersive experience, the fourth annual cruise — aboard Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas — will run from March 1 to March 8, 2020, departing out of Miami and heading to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, San Juan, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and Grand Bahama Island. The Explorer of The Seas, and its many bars, restaurants, clubs, and lounges, will be transformed into a Star Trek universe at sea for the week-long Caribbean trek… with more stars, shows and engagement than ever before, including one-of-a-kind nightly shows presented by Trek actors, star-studded panel discussions, Trek movies and episodes at the pool deck theater, costume parties and cosplay competitions, and more.
Star Trek: The Cruise IV is currently waitlist only, but you can win your way aboard here!