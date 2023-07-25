Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 12, 2015

    The Coop Unveils Trek-themed Teeny Tins Lunch Boxes

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Coop has just introduced a dozen Star Trek-themed Teeny Tins replica lunch boxes. There are six designs, each featuring images from The Original Series and The Next Generation. TOS images include Captain Kirk, Spock, Dr. McCoy, Uhura, Sulu and the U.S.S. Enterprise, while the TNG graphics include Picard, Data, the U.S.S. Enterprise, Locutus, Worf and the TNG crew.

    Each Teeny Tins lunch box measures 3.3" W x 3" H x 1.4"D and they cost $5.95 a piece. Go to www.thecoopshop.com to purchase.

