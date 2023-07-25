"The Classic Episodes" Anthology Out April 29

fans would instantly recognize as classics: “The Menagerie” and “The City on the Edge of Forever,” both of whose scripts won science fiction’s prestigious Hugo Award; “The Trouble with Tribbles”; “The Doomsday Machine;” and episodes that had originally been scripted by Harlan Ellison, Robert Bloch, Richard Matheson, Theodore Sturgeon, Norman Spinrad, David Gerrold, and other leading science fiction writers. CBS generously provided our design team with the artwork that adorns the book’s bonded-leather case, and production stills of the cast and the USS Enterprise that we use for endpapers. The result is a book that we hope will thrill