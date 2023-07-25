Published Apr 26, 2016
"The Classic Episodes" Anthology Out April 29
Star Trek: The Classic Episodes, available on April 29 as part of the Barnes & Noble Collection Editions series, gathers together the novelizations of 45 Star Trek: The Original Series episodes into a gorgeous, leatherbound 720-page anthology. Adapted by James Blish and J. A. Lawrence from scripts by Robert Bloch, Harlan Ellison, Richard Matheson and other leading science fiction writers, the adapted episodes include: “Amok Time,” “The Doomsday Machine,” “The Trouble with Tribbles,” and Hugo Award-winners “The City on the Edge of Forever” and “The Menagerie.”
Our editorial team had been wanting for some time to add a
-themed title to our collectible editions line and when we realized that 2016 would mark the 50th anniversary of the original
television series we saw a golden opportunity. The book’s editor remembered reading as a teenager the twelve
collections published between 1967 and 1977 for which science fiction writer James Blish adapted the scripts for all of the episodes from the original series as short stories. Working with our partners at Penguin Random House, who published the original story collections, we chose the forty-five episodes that we thought
fans would instantly recognize as classics: “The Menagerie” and “The City on the Edge of Forever,” both of whose scripts won science fiction’s prestigious Hugo Award; “The Trouble with Tribbles”; “The Doomsday Machine;” and episodes that had originally been scripted by Harlan Ellison, Robert Bloch, Richard Matheson, Theodore Sturgeon, Norman Spinrad, David Gerrold, and other leading science fiction writers. CBS generously provided our design team with the artwork that adorns the book’s bonded-leather case, and production stills of the cast and the USS Enterprise that we use for endpapers. The result is a book that we hope will thrill
fans and pay tribute to a landmark of our popular culture.