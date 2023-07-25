Published Jun 16, 2014
The City on the Edge of Forever #1 Out This Wednesday
And so it begins. For the past couple of months StarTrek.com has been previewing IDW Publishing's upcoming five-part miniseries, Star Trek: Harlan Ellison®’s City on the Edge of Forever - The Original Teleplay. The miniseries is based on Ellison's original teleplay for what is widely considered the best Star Trek: The Original Series episode ever produced; however, fans know that Ellison’s full vision did not reach the screen as he intended. His teleplay was modified before the episode was filmed and aired in 1967. IDW's adaptation -- starting with Issue #1, out on Wednesday -- presents Ellison's full saga.
As previously reported by StarTrek.com, Ellison guided writers Scott Tipton and David Tipton (Klingons: Blood Will Tell, Spock: Reflections and the recent TNG/Doctor Who crossover). Meanwhile, J.K. Woodward (Alien Spotlight, the TNG/Doctor Who crossover) created the interior art and Juan Ortiz (the Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints) handled the cover art. Additionally, Paul Shipper (Khan) has created variant covers.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.