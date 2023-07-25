The City on the Edge of Forever #1 Out This Wednesday

As previously reported by StarTrek.com, Ellison guided writers Scott Tipton and David Tipton (Klingons: Blood Will Tell, Spock: Reflections and the recent TNG/Doctor Who crossover). Meanwhile, J.K. Woodward (Alien Spotlight, the TNG/Doctor Who crossover) created the interior art and Juan Ortiz (the Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints) handled the cover art. Additionally, Paul Shipper (Khan) has created variant covers.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.