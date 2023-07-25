The Chew Goes Trek For 60's-Themed Show

Did you happen to see ABC's talk/cooking show The Chew the other day? They aired a theme week in which they explored foods and fashions and, for their 60's show, the hosts -- Daphne Oz, Mario Batali, Carla Hall, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly -- decked themselves out in Star Trek-style uniforms and spent a portion of the time on red alert, imitating Scotty and just having some retro, TOS-inspired fun.

Click HERE to check out a clip and HERE to watch the whole episode.