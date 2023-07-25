Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 11, 2012

    The Chew Goes Trek For 60's-Themed Show

    The Chew Goes Trek For 60's-Themed Show

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Did you happen to see ABC's talk/cooking show The Chew the other day? They aired a theme week in which they explored foods and fashions and, for their 60's show, the hosts -- Daphne Oz, Mario Batali, Carla Hall, Michael Symon and Clinton Kelly -- decked themselves out in Star Trek-style uniforms and spent a portion of the time on red alert, imitating Scotty and just having some retro, TOS-inspired fun.

    Click HERE to check out a clip and HERE to watch the whole episode.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top