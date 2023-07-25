Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 4, 2016

    The Character You'd Choose As School Project Partner Is...

    The Character You'd Choose As School Project Partner Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Coming up with this week's poll question, we here at StarTrek.com pretty much knew it'd come down to the android and the logical one, but we didn't realize the margin by which the android would win. The question was What Star Trek character would you choose to be your partner on a school project? The reply options were Spock, Kirk, Worf, Singh and Data. More than 5,000 fans voted and here are the results:

    Data (55%)

    Spock (33%)

    Kirk (7%)

    Worf (3%)

    Singh (2%)

    And where in the results did YOUR character of choice land?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top