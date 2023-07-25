The Borg Return to Attack Wing

“The Borg are the ultimate user. They’re unlike any threat your Federation has ever faced. They’re not interested in political conquest, wealth, or power as you know it. They’re simply interested in your ship, its technology, They’ve identified it as something they can consume.” – Q Star Trek: The Next Generation, “Q Who”This June, WizKids/NECA will release the Star Trek: Attack Wing - Borg Cube with Sphere Port Premium Figure bringing the Borg back to Star Trek: Attack Wing in a new and exciting way.The Borg Cube is one of the most formidable technologies known to the Federation. Its lack of identifiable function spaces, such as a bridge, engineering, or personal quarter, reveals the hive-like Borg collective consciousness and its drones. It not only carries “smart” weaponry that adapts, but it also can analyze an opponent’s weapons systems and adapt defenses within seconds. On 2373 a cube tried to conquer Earth by altering the timeline, but was destroyed with concentrated weapons fire by a Starfleet Armada. It ejected a smaller, spherical ship, a Borg Sphere, which created a time vortex that allowed the sphere to travel back in time in an effort to stop humanity’s first contact with an alien species. Attack Wing players will recognize the look of the massive Borg Cube Premium Figure, but this new version contains a surprise. Inside the Borg Cube lies a spherical port that is home to the Sphere 936. Just like in the movie “First Contact”, the Borg Sphere can detach from the Borg Cube and join in the battle or it can be played separately as its own ship. Additionally, there is a brand new “First Contact” Scenario that allows up to five players to play cooperatively and take on the Borg threat. Check WizKids.com/AttackWing for details about the all new scenario play included with the Borg Cube.The Borg Cube with Sphere Port Premium Figure

includes 46 cards, 47 tokens, 2 maneuver dials, 1 Shield Tracker, 1 Hull Tracker and an instruction sheet. Looking at these ships in more detail, the Borg Cube can be played in many ways, either as Cube 384, a generic Borg Starship, or as part of the “First Contact” Scenario. Also, the included Sphere 936 can be played as itself, a generic Borg Sphere, or as a Borg Support Vehicle for Cube 384.Cube 384 gains one extra Shield and one extra Borg Upgrade slot compared to the generic Borg Cube. The newly balanced point value gives you all the power you would expect from the Borg at a more playable cost, including a 6 Primary Weapon Value, Zero Agility, 10 Hull and 10 Shields all for 52 SP. The special ability for Cube 384 prevents your shields from being affected by Upgrades from an opponent’s fleet.Sphere 936 will seem familiar to previous versions of the Borg Sphere with identical stats and point values. This new named version of the Borg Sphere allows you to equip 1 upgrade (of your choice) at -2 SP to this ship and you may use a 1[straight], 2 [straight], or 3 [straight] Maneuver Templates to place it in the play area when it becomes Active as a support ship. The new Borg Cube with Sphere Port Premium Figure adds a new play mechanic to Star Trek: Attack Wing, and that is the concept of “support ships.” A ship with a Borg Support Vehicle Token (BSVT) assigned to it is considered to be a “support ship.” The support ship may be any ship with a Hull Value of 7 or less. During Set Up, the cost of this ship is -10 SP (-15 SP if it is a Borg Sphere). This ship must be assigned a Captain and may be equipped with any Upgrades as normal. The support ship is considered to be “deployed” to the Borg Cube and follows these special rules:1) The support ship remains out of the play area and cannot affect the play area or be affected by anything in the play area in any way (movement, attacks, text abilities, etc.) until it becomes Active (i.e. is placed in the play area). 2) The support ship is made Active in one of two ways: a) It immediately becomes Active if the Borg Cube to which it is deployed is destroyed, ORb) During the Activation Phase, if all of the Borg Cube’s shields are destroyed, it may use the Action listed on the Borg Support Vehicle Dock Upgrade. Borg Support VehicleDock is a 0 SP cost Borg Upgrade that can only be purchased for a Borg Cube. At the start of the game, place a Borg Support Vehicle Token (BSVT) on one ship in your fleet. As an action, if all your ship’s shields have been destroyed, you may discard this card and spend 1 Drone Token to make your support ship Active. If you do, place an Auxiliary Power Token beside your ship; your ship cannot attack this round. The Borg Queen returns as Captain of Cube 384. At the start of the game, place 6 Drone Tokens on this card. As an action, the Borg Queen can target a ship at Range 1, spend 2 Drone Tokens to disable 1 Crew Upgrade on the target ship (your choice) and steal the upgrade even if it exceeds your ship’s restrictions. Tactical Drone is the Captain for the Sphere 936. At the start of the game, place 4 Drone Tokens on this card. As an action, Tactical Drone can spend 2 Drone Tokens to target a ship at Range 1-2. Discard 1 Evade, 1 Scan, or 1 Battle Stations Token from beside that ship and place a Scan Token beside your ship. I Am the Borg is an Elite Talent Upgrade that allows you to discard this card in order to perform this action. All friendly ships within Range 1-2 of your ship gain +1 attack die this round when attacking. This Upgrade may only be assigned to the Borg Queen. Temporal Vortex is a Tech Upgrade that allows you, while defending, to discard this card and spend 3 Drone Tokens to force the attacking ship to redo its attack. All of the dice (attack and defense) are rolled again. All cards and tokens that were used in the original attack remain used and cannot be used in the second attack. This Upgrade can only be purchased for a Borg Ship.

If you are looking for a true challenge the Star Trek: First Contact Scenario is a fun new way for 1-5 players to face off against the Borg. Basically, the Borg Cube attacks autonomously and fights the players using a deck of Borg Attack Cards to determine how the Cube will Attack. Each turn the players are dealt a Battle Objective Card which can grant them a strategic advantage if completed or force them to face the repercussions if they fail. Find out more about how the scenario works on WizKids.com/AttackWing. Whether using Cube 384 and Sphere 936 as a part of your daunting fleet or teaming up with some friends to battle against the Borg menace in the Star Trek: First Contact Scenario, the Borg Cube with Sphere Port Premium Figure is sure to make opposing ships turn tail with its frightening dimensions and supreme power. You can find the Borg Cube with Sphere Port Premium Figure at your friendly local gaming store in June. Visit WizKids/NECA at WizKids.com/AttackWing for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing and visit the WizKids Info Network to search for Organized Play events in your local area.