    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 30, 2017

    The Book of Lists Arrives Next Month

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    HarperCollins will, on November 7, release Star Trek: The Book of Lists. Spanning the science-fiction franchise’s 51-year history, The Book of Lists gathers together tons of Star Trek facts and trivia, including events from both on and off-screen, into 100 concise lists.

    Some of the lists include:

    • Historical Figure Cameos
    • Crew Crossovers
    • Memorable Deaths
    • Intergalactic Threats, Enemies, and Villains

    Take a peek at some of the lists below:



    Star Trek: The Book of Lists will run 224 pages and cost $24.99. Go to www.harpercollins.com to pre-oder it.

