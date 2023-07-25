Published Oct 30, 2017
The Book of Lists Arrives Next Month
HarperCollins will, on November 7, release Star Trek: The Book of Lists. Spanning the science-fiction franchise’s 51-year history, The Book of Lists gathers together tons of Star Trek facts and trivia, including events from both on and off-screen, into 100 concise lists.
Some of the lists include:
- Historical Figure Cameos
- Crew Crossovers
- Memorable Deaths
- Intergalactic Threats, Enemies, and Villains
Take a peek at some of the lists below:
Star Trek: The Book of Lists will run 224 pages and cost $24.99. Go to www.harpercollins.com to pre-oder it.