The Birth of FanSets

About four years ago, I was approached by two fellow collector/friends, Lew Halboth and John Garrison, who had an idea. Lew’s sister-in-law, Loretta, worked for me for many years as my personal assistant at The Official Star Trek Fan Club, until she retired years ago. Both Lew and John are collectors extraordinaire and have been so, like me, since they were kids. Everything from Star Trek and Star Wars to comics, cards and action figures – you name it -- these guys know what makes fans’ hearts race because they love it, too. Lew’s basement looks like a museum of all the greatest toys, collectibles and video games ever made throughout the years. It’s like walking down memory lane.

But now, John and Lew had an idea to create some amazing collectibles that they had always dreamed of owning. John and Lew knew that the collectible space was very tight. They regularly walked up and down toy aisles looking at product after product, knowing that if they could find the niche, that I could get their idea through the licensing process. They just needed the right product. John was driving on the interstate when the idea of creating collector’s pins came to him. He quickly shared the idea with Lew and they brainstormed all the possibilities. Excited by the idea, they wrote the first draft of a business plan.

That’s when they reached out to me. As a collector myself, and with my years of experience in the collectibles/licensing business, they wanted to pitch their idea to me and see if I was interested in coming onboard as a partner. Not only was their idea for collectible pins and pin sets extremely creative, unique and cutting edge, but their enthusiasm was contagious. Their initial designs had me very excited and I knew that one way or another I was going to have to own those pins. We discussed creating pins (and limited edition pins) featuring Star Trek ships, characters, actor autographs, sound effects and music as well as cutting-edge Augmented Reality (AR) technology, which absolutely blew me away. The AR pins are an entirely new (and just massively cool) way to experience fan memorabilia with 3-D images that can be viewed through a special Smartphone and tablet app. The app for each pin will feature VFX and sound effects.