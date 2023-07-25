The Big Bang Theory Goes Trek Tonight

We’re sure you’ve seen the photo: Sheldon as Data, Leonard as Captain Picard, Raj as Worf and Howard as a Borg. It is, of course, a scene from tonight’s episode of The Big Bang Theory, entitled “The Bakersfield Expedition.” Now, StarTrek.com has some more scoop about it. First, some plot: The guys decide to go to the Bakersfield Comic-Con, but on the way, they opt to stop for some photos at the Vasquez Rocks, which is where many of the most famous episodes of Star Trek were filmed. Once there, they get distracted taking photos in their Star Trek costumes and someone steals their car, along with all their cell phones and everything inside it. They are forced to walk to the nearest diner, where they can call the police and a ride home. On the walk, they discuss the fact that they’re all grown men now, and that it might be time to move past their fixation on comic books and fantasy lore. Meanwhile, Penny, Amy and Bernadette, after discussing their boyfriends’ respective fixations with comic books, take it upon themselves to learn more about comic books. Enter… Thor.