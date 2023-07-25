The Biathlon on Risa

It is time again for Risa’s annual Lohlunat Festival, and with it some much needed R&R for Captains. The residents of Suraya Bay and the Lobi Crystal Consortium have once again partnered together to bring festival participants the highest quality wares, including exchanging Lohlunat Prize Vouchers (2017) for the new Vorgon Ryn’Kodan Carrier [T6]. A Dev Blog containing full stats and description for the starship will be published separately, so keep your eyes open for it.
This year, Star Trek Online is inviting Captains to participate in a brand new event: The Biathlon. This exciting, all-new race combines two favorite Risa activities – hoverboard racing and floater flying. Races will begin twice an hour at 30 minutes past and 50 minutes past the hour.
With the addition of the Biathlon event, we’re adding some new powerboards and floaters into the summer event store. We’ve also added some new costumes and Caracals, along with Training manuals and a Universal Kit Module. New store offerings can be purchased for Lohlunat Favors, earned by participating in various events around the island. Players may access the Event Store by completing the “Unlock the Summer Event Prize Vendor” Event Reputation project to earn:
Tiger Striped Risian Caracals (Vanity Pets)
The Risian Tiger-Striped Caracal is a small animal native to the planet Risa. Different colors of Tiger-Striped Caracals are available from the Summer Event Store and the Lobi Store.
Floaters and Powerboards (Ground Devices)
With the addition of the new Biathlon event, we’re releasing new Gold, Silver and Bronze Floaters and Powerboards. Captains will need to place First, Second or Third place in the Biathlon to gain access to them in the store. Each of the new Floaters and Powerboards had the same features as the existing Superior models.
Rash Guards (Swimwear)
This year we’re introducing Rash Guard swimwear.
Universal Kit Module
Universal Kit Module – Sandstorm Generator: Captains can place down a Sandstorm Generator that travels towards the targeted foe, reducing the defenses and potentially blinding anyone caught within its range.
Training Manuals
We’ve turned all of our old Risian Kit Modules into Training Manuals available to Ensigns, Lieutenants and Lt. Commander ranked Bridge Officers. This includes the Hurricane Generator, Molten Terrain, Seismic Agitation Field, Sonic Disruption, Graviton Spike, and Corrosive Grenade.
All of the above prizes can be purchased alongside entries from previous years, giving Captains a wide variety of rewards to earn by participating in the Lohlunat Festival.
Remember, “All that is ours is yours.”
