The Biathlon on Risa

This year, Star Trek Online is inviting Captains to participate in a brand new event: The Biathlon. This exciting, all-new race combines two favorite Risa activities – hoverboard racing and floater flying. Races will begin twice an hour at 30 minutes past and 50 minutes past the hour.

With the addition of the Biathlon event, we’re adding some new powerboards and floaters into the summer event store. We’ve also added some new costumes and Caracals, along with Training manuals and a Universal Kit Module. New store offerings can be purchased for Lohlunat Favors, earned by participating in various events around the island. Players may access the Event Store by completing the “Unlock the Summer Event Prize Vendor” Event Reputation project to earn:

Tiger Striped Risian Caracals (Vanity Pets)