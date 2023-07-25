The Best Trek Opening Title Sequence Belongs To...

The Original Series (11%)

“Voyager, hands down. I bought the soundtrack; very soothing.” – Linda Cooley“The only way Enterprise had a better opening sequence than DS9 was if you had the TV on MUTE.” – Jim Gibbons “I voted TOS. According to poll results, that may be hard to explain. It may not be the most exciting, but I just love the old quality and the music.” – Bri Cherie“Voyager for sure. That's the only thing it'll be winning, though...” – Stuart Hetzler“The opening sequence to Enterprise was the biggest thing that put me off of it. Seriously, every time that title sequence started I had to mute it.” – Toby Martin-Brake“DS9 for me. I love that there are people fixing the station in the background. It highlights what made that series my favorite: people doing their jobs. Enterprise makes me LOL every time. Can't help it.” -- Mary Beth Beckman