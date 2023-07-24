Published Jul 30, 2022
The Best Tilly Dillies from Star Trek: Discovery
Plus Mary Wiseman shares her favorite!
Cadet Sylvia Tilly AKA Captain Killy got to utter some of the best, funniest lines during Star Trek: Discovery.
In celebration of actress Mary Wiseman's birthday, we're celebrating some of those memorable bits of dialogue, nearly half of which came from the Tilly-Palooza Season 1 finale, "Will You Take My Hand?"
We even invited Mary, our beloved, wide-eyed, exuberant Tilly/Killy, to share her personal favorite Tilly Dilly with StarTrek.com readers!
I never met a female named Michael before. Do you think that suits you? I'll call you Mickey. I think that's more approachable.
Sylvia Tilly
I used to exclusively go for soldiers, but I’m going through a musician phase right now.
Sylvia Tilly
What the heck... heck... hell? What the hell! Hold your horses!
Sylvia Tilly
Insult her again, and your nose is going to be able to sniff the back of your head.
Sylvia Tilly
I have a very narrow esophagus. Strange, but true. So, that’s bad for that.
Sylvia Tilly
Oh, s—t, that’s not a drone!
Sylvia Tilly
First of all, um, so, I am very high. Uh, but you need to listen to me.
Sylvia Tilly
I love feeling feelings.
Sylvia Tilly
To bring this full-circle, we went directly to the source of all the profundities above. While chatting with Mary Wiseman, we asked her what her favorite Tilly Dilly was. Her reply:
“That's tricky because there's so many great ones, but I think my favorite — the one that I read and I thought, ‘This is perfect,’ — is, I can't remember which episode, but early on she says, ‘I love feeling feelings.’” Wiseman, referring to “Choose Your Pain,” told StarTrek.com.
“And that felt like a very good motto for Tilly," continued Wiseman. "She's kind of an unabashed empath and enthusiast. That felt like a really central mantra, ‘I love feeling feelings.’ Gretchen Berg, I think, wrote that line and I just love it.”