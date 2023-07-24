The Best Tilly Dillies from Star Trek: Discovery

Cadet Sylvia Tilly AKA Captain Killy got to utter some of the best, funniest lines during Star Trek: Discovery.

In celebration of actress Mary Wiseman's birthday, we're celebrating some of those memorable bits of dialogue, nearly half of which came from the Tilly-Palooza Season 1 finale, "Will You Take My Hand?"

We even invited Mary, our beloved, wide-eyed, exuberant Tilly/Killy, to share her personal favorite Tilly Dilly with StarTrek.com readers!