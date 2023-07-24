Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jul 30, 2022

    The Best Tilly Dillies from Star Trek: Discovery

    Plus Mary Wiseman shares her favorite!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Discovery

    StarTrek.com

    Cadet Sylvia Tilly AKA Captain Killy got to utter some of the best, funniest lines during Star Trek: Discovery.

    In celebration of actress Mary Wiseman's birthday, we're celebrating some of those memorable bits of dialogue, nearly half of which came from the Tilly-Palooza Season 1 finale, "Will You Take My Hand?"

    We even invited Mary, our beloved, wide-eyed, exuberant Tilly/Killy, to share her personal favorite Tilly Dilly with StarTrek.com readers!

    I never met a female named Michael before. Do you think that suits you? I'll call you Mickey. I think that's more approachable.

    Sylvia Tilly

    Michael Burnham and Sylvia Tilly Star Trek Discovery "Context is For Kings"

    Season 1, Episode 3: "Context is For Kings"

    StarTrek.com

    I used to exclusively go for soldiers, but I’m going through a musician phase right now.

    Sylvia Tilly

    What the heck... heck... hell? What the hell! Hold your horses!

    Sylvia Tilly

    Star Trek Discovery Season 1 Episode 10 "Despite Yourself"

    Season 1, Episode 10: "Despite Yourself"

    startrek.com

    Insult her again, and your nose is going to be able to sniff the back of your head.

    Sylvia Tilly

    I have a very narrow esophagus. Strange, but true. So, that’s bad for that.

    Sylvia Tilly

    Michael Burnham and Sylvia Tilly on Star Trek: Discovery "Will You Take My Hand"

    Season 1, Episode 15: "Will You Take My Hand?"

    StarTrek.com

    Oh, s—t, that’s not a drone!

    Sylvia Tilly

    First of all, um, so, I am very high. Uh, but you need to listen to me.

    Sylvia Tilly

    Season 1, Episode 15: "Will You Take My Hand?

    I love feeling feelings.

    Sylvia Tilly

    To bring this full-circle, we went directly to the source of all the profundities above. While chatting with Mary Wiseman, we asked her what her favorite Tilly Dilly was. Her reply:

    “That's tricky because there's so many great ones, but I think my favorite — the one that I read and I thought, ‘This is perfect,’ — is, I can't remember which episode, but early on she says, ‘I love feeling feelings.’” Wiseman, referring to “Choose Your Pain,” told StarTrek.com.

    “And that felt like a very good motto for Tilly," continued Wiseman. "She's kind of an unabashed empath and enthusiast. That felt like a really central mantra, ‘I love feeling feelings.’ Gretchen Berg, I think, wrote that line and I just love it.”

    Get Updates By Email

    This article was originally published on February 14, 2018.

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top