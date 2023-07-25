Published Feb 28, 2019
The Best Terran Empire Technology
Join the fight against Captain Killy with the Styx, Emperor's Sword, Death Spinner and... tardigrades
The powerful and ruthless warriors of the Terran Empire have invaded our universe time and time again, and each time, the Captains of Star Trek Online have beaten them back. Now, the Terrans of the 23rd Century are coming to Xbox One and Playstation 4, led by their fearsome leader, Captain Sylvia Tilly. But we have a secret weapon – their own technology, ready to be used against them. Here’s four of our favorite pieces of technology you’ll soon be able to wield in the fight against these time-displaced marauders.
THE STYX TERRAN DREADNOUGHT CRUISER
The Styx is a retrofitted design based on the technology that powered Emperor Georgiou’s flagship, the I.S.S. Charon. While a bit smaller than that behemoth, it still dwarfs most ships it will encounter and packs a serious punch. Part of this new technology distorts the magnetic fields around the ship’s exotic fusion core, causing a violent expulsion of the ionized plasma at the device’s corona. As this blindingly hot coronal matter is ejected, any ship not vaporized instantly is flung away, their hull lit afire and weakened by the aftermath.
THE EMPEROR’S SWORD
Emperor Georgiou’s symbol of her reign, this sword was also sharp to a nanometer. A sword may not be considered the most modern weapon, but many Klingon and Jem’Hadar Captains would rather have a blade at their side than a phaser that can jam, or be adapted to by the Borg. In addition, thanks to the Emperor’s command codes still present in the hilt, you can use this weapon to instantly beam in a group of Terran officers to aid you in battle, who will follow you unquestionably.
THE DEATH SPINNER
A last resort weapon, or a demonstration of her strength and ingenuity? The Death Spinner was Emperor Georgiou’s favorite surprise to spring upon her enemies, and allowed her to injure or kill several at once. Now, your Captain can send this weapon spinning through the air, bringing low those who would disrupt peace in the galaxy.
THE TARDIGRADE ADOPTION AGENCY
We’re cheating a little – these little guys aren’t Terran technology, but the Terrans could be responsible for them. When the Ion Storm brought the I.S.S. Discovery through to the year 2410, baby Tardigrades began popping up in physical space all over the galaxy. The Federation took them in, and have been adopting them out to crews to serve as mascots. You can have your choice of the Lieutenant, Arty, Smarty, Party, or Skipper to join you on your quest throughout the galaxy.
