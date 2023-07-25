The Best Terran Empire Technology

THE TARDIGRADE ADOPTION AGENCY

We’re cheating a little – these little guys aren’t Terran technology, but the Terrans could be responsible for them. When the Ion Storm brought the I.S.S. Discovery through to the year 2410, baby Tardigrades began popping up in physical space all over the galaxy. The Federation took them in, and have been adopting them out to crews to serve as mascots. You can have your choice of the Lieutenant, Arty, Smarty, Party, or Skipper to join you on your quest throughout the galaxy.

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game that allows players to explore the Star Trek universe from within. Players can forge their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy as a Klingon Warrior, rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird or carry out daring missions on behalf of the Dominion as a Jem’Hadar soldier. Captains can also explore iconic locations from the Star Trek universe, make contact with new alien species and battle alongside other players in customizable starships. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation4 and Xbox One.

To download and play Star Trek Online today for free, visit www.playstartrekonline.com.