The Best Star Trek Episode Competition

What was the best episode of Star Trek... ever? StarTrek.com is on a mission to determine the answer -- and we're going to do so with YOUR help. We're starting with 40 episodes from across the franchise, with the episodes having been "seeded" based on previous "Best Of" polls we've conducted over the past few years.

The plan is as follows: we'll hold four (4) preliminary rounds of 10 episodes each. Based upon votes from you, our readers, the top two episodes in each round will move on to the finals, with the two remaining episodes that elicit the most votes serving as wild card entries in the finals.

Here are the Top 40 episodes: