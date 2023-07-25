The Best Star Trek Doctor EVER Is...

Picardo was able to contact The Doctor (OK, it’s really Picardo writing this) in a remote region of the Alpha Quadrant, where is working with a volunteer organization he founded, Holo-Doctors Without Ego-Borders. His reaction to the news...

“I was surprised to find that I had not already received this distinction. The comparison is hardly fair to my Starfleet colleagues, as my program contained whatever was worthwhile from their experience and knowledge (not to mention everything else known about medicine in the 24th century). I am delighted to dedicate the -- I hope substantial -- cash award to my research in Holographic Sex Surrogacy."

Picardo/The Doctor touched on one of the big issues noted by fans throughout the polling process: did The Doctor, as a programmed hologram, have an unfair advantage? Or is his win symbolic of what humans most want in a doctor? And if it IS symbolic, are the results at all surprising to you?