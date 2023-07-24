The Best Star Trek... Cereals?

Star Trek and merchandise tie-ins go together like Romulans and duplicity. None have appealed to children and adults alike more than cereal promotions! From 1969 to the present day, prizes, mail-aways, and contests offered through breakfast promos have inspired and encouraged fans to purchase multiple boxes, clip endless UPC codes, and dig to the bottom of dry cereal in hopes of acquiring rare collectibles.

Today we look at some of the more notable highlights from the last 50(ish) years, the standouts as well as the less popular premiums that fans have scoured the grocery store aisles to find.