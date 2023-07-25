The Best of William Windom

His movie appearances were less frequent -- The Gypsy Moths, Escape from the Planet of the Apes (as the U.S. President), Hour of the Gun (a fine Western), Fools’ Parade, The Detective, etc. He had small roles in two of my favorite films ever (The Americanization of Emily, To Kill a Mockingbird).

Starlog, of course, interviewed Windom regarding his important Trek guest role as Commodore Matt Decker, the increasingly crazed Starfleet officer obsessed with destroying "The Doomsday Machine." His character’s son Will (Stephen Collins) appears in Star Trek: The Motion Picture, his filial dislike for James T. Kirk on active display.

In 1988, I dispatched Bill Warren (film historian author of the highly recommended, definitive look at 1950s SF flicks, Keep Watching the Skies!) to chat with Windom (who died in 2012). It was a coveted interview assignment among my contributors. "That’s very good to hear," the actor said in issue #129, "because I tend to horse around a lot. That doesn’t mean I don’t work hard, because I do, but I’ll be goddamned if I’m going to take it too seriously." Furthermore, he declared, "As an actor, you make money by having them know exactly who you are and what you’re gonna do, and that’s what they come back to see again, in one form or another. I’m not a star, there are only about 25 stars in the whole world."