    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 22, 2013

    The Best Of Both Worlds Set For Canada, Too

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Canadian Star Trek fans… you asked for it and now you’ve got it. The one-night-only in-theater showing of Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Best of Both Worlds will take place on nearly 60 screens across Canada on April 25, via Cineplex/Front Row Centre Events.

    As previously reported at StarTrek.com, “The Best of Both Worlds” episodes comprising the TNG third-season finale and fourth-season premiere, have been seamlessly edited into a single continuous and uninterrupted story digitally restored with new CGI effects. The “Best of Both Worlds” event will run about two hours and is set to include a showing of the “The Best of Both Worlds,” as well as snippets of the extended Blu-ray extra, “Regeneration: Engaging the Borg,” a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the episodes.

    The April 25 event will be your only opportunity to see “The Best of Both Worlds” on a big screen in advance of its release on Blu-ray on April 30. Click HERE for Canadian theater and ticket purchasing details.

    Alberta

    Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing, Calgary

    Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum, Calgary

    Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, Calgary

    Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton,

    Edmonton

    Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton, Edmonton

    Cineplex Odeon Grande Prairie , Grande Prairie

    Galaxy Cinemas Lethbridge, Lethbridge

    Galaxy Cinemas Red Deer, Red Deer County

    British Columbia

    SilverCity Metropolis, Burnaby

    SilverCity Coquitlam, Coquitlam

    Cineplex Odeon Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops

    Cineplex Odeon Westshore Cinemas, Langford

    Colossus Langley, Langley

    Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo , Nanaimo

    Famous Players 6 Prince George , Prince George

    SilverCity Riverport, Richmond

    Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, Vancouver

    Galaxy Vernon, Vernon

    Manitoba

    SilverCity Polo Park , Winnipeg

    Quebec

    Coliseum Kirkland, Kirkland

    Colossus Laval , Laval

    Cineplex Odeon Forum, Montreal

    Cineplex Odeon Ste. Foy , Ste-Foy

    Saskatchewan

    Galaxy Cinemas Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw

    Galaxy Cinemas Prince Albert, Prince Albert

    Galaxy Cinemas Regina, Regina

    Galaxy Cinemas Saskatoon, Saskatoon

    Ontario

    Galaxy Cinemas Barrie, Barrie

    Galaxy Belleville, Belleville

    SilverCity Brampton, Brampton

    SilverCity Burlington, Burlington

    Cineplex Odeon Queensway , Etobicoke

    Galaxy Cinemas Guelph , Guelph

    SilverCity Hamilton, Hamilton

    Cineplex Odeon Gardiner's Road, Kingston

    SilverCity London, London

    Cineplex Odeon Courtney Park, Mississauga

    Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga, Mississauga

    SilverCity Newmarket, Newmarket

    Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square, Niagara Falls

    Cineplex Odeon Winston Churchill, Oakville

    Galaxy Cinemas Orillia, Orillia

    Cineplex Odeon Oshawa, Oshawa

    SilverCity Gloucester, Ottawa

    Galaxy Cinemas Owen Sound, Owen Sound

    Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough, Peterborough

    Galaxy Cinemas Sault Ste. Marie, Sault. Ste. Marie

    Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre, Scarborough

    SilverCity Sudbury, Sudbury

    SilverCity Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay

    SilverCity Fairview Mall, Toronto

    Cineplex Odeon Yonge & Dundas Square, Toronto

    SilverCity Yonge & Eglinton, Toronto

    Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo, Waterloo

    SilverCity Windsor, Windsor

    Colossus Toronto, Woodbridge



