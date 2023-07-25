Published Mar 22, 2013
The Best Of Both Worlds Set For Canada, Too
Canadian Star Trek fans… you asked for it and now you’ve got it. The one-night-only in-theater showing of Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Best of Both Worlds will take place on nearly 60 screens across Canada on April 25, via Cineplex/Front Row Centre Events.
As previously reported at StarTrek.com, “The Best of Both Worlds” episodes comprising the TNG third-season finale and fourth-season premiere, have been seamlessly edited into a single continuous and uninterrupted story digitally restored with new CGI effects. The “Best of Both Worlds” event will run about two hours and is set to include a showing of the “The Best of Both Worlds,” as well as snippets of the extended Blu-ray extra, “Regeneration: Engaging the Borg,” a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the episodes.
The April 25 event will be your only opportunity to see “The Best of Both Worlds” on a big screen in advance of its release on Blu-ray on April 30. Click HERE for Canadian theater and ticket purchasing details.
Alberta
Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing, Calgary
Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum, Calgary
Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, Calgary
Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton,
Edmonton
Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton, Edmonton
Cineplex Odeon Grande Prairie , Grande Prairie
Galaxy Cinemas Lethbridge, Lethbridge
Galaxy Cinemas Red Deer, Red Deer County
SilverCity Metropolis, Burnaby
SilverCity Coquitlam, Coquitlam
Cineplex Odeon Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops
Cineplex Odeon Westshore Cinemas, Langford
Colossus Langley, Langley
Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo , Nanaimo
Famous Players 6 Prince George , Prince George
SilverCity Riverport, Richmond
Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, Vancouver
Galaxy Vernon, Vernon
SilverCity Polo Park , Winnipeg
Quebec
Coliseum Kirkland, Kirkland
Colossus Laval , Laval
Cineplex Odeon Forum, Montreal
Cineplex Odeon Ste. Foy , Ste-Foy
Galaxy Cinemas Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw
Galaxy Cinemas Prince Albert, Prince Albert
Galaxy Cinemas Regina, Regina
Galaxy Cinemas Saskatoon, Saskatoon
Ontario
Galaxy Cinemas Barrie, Barrie
Galaxy Belleville, Belleville
SilverCity Brampton, Brampton
SilverCity Burlington, Burlington
Cineplex Odeon Queensway , Etobicoke
Galaxy Cinemas Guelph , Guelph
SilverCity Hamilton, Hamilton
Cineplex Odeon Gardiner's Road, Kingston
SilverCity London, London
Cineplex Odeon Courtney Park, Mississauga
Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga, Mississauga
SilverCity Newmarket, Newmarket
Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square, Niagara Falls
Cineplex Odeon Winston Churchill, Oakville
Galaxy Cinemas Orillia, Orillia
Cineplex Odeon Oshawa, Oshawa
SilverCity Gloucester, Ottawa
Galaxy Cinemas Owen Sound, Owen Sound
Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough, Peterborough
Galaxy Cinemas Sault Ste. Marie, Sault. Ste. Marie
Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre, Scarborough
SilverCity Sudbury, Sudbury
SilverCity Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay
SilverCity Fairview Mall, Toronto
Cineplex Odeon Yonge & Dundas Square, Toronto
SilverCity Yonge & Eglinton, Toronto
Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo, Waterloo
SilverCity Windsor, Windsor
Colossus Toronto, Woodbridge