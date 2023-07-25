The Best Of Both Worlds Set For Canada, Too

As previously reported at StarTrek.com, “The Best of Both Worlds” episodes comprising the TNG third-season finale and fourth-season premiere, have been seamlessly edited into a single continuous and uninterrupted story digitally restored with new CGI effects. The “Best of Both Worlds” event will run about two hours and is set to include a showing of the “The Best of Both Worlds,” as well as snippets of the extended Blu-ray extra, “Regeneration: Engaging the Borg,” a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the episodes.