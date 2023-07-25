Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 14, 2013

    The Best Of Both Worlds In Theaters April 25

    The Best Of Both Worlds In Theaters April 25

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek fans, be sure to save the date: Thursday, April 25. That night, in select theaters around the country, NCM Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment will team up to present “The Best of Both Worlds” – considered by most fans the best-ever Star Trek two-part episode – gloriously remastered as a feature-length presentation. The event is being held to celebrate the April 30 high-def Blu-ray release of Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Best of Both Worlds, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution. People in attendance on April 25 will also be treated to a look behind the scenes of “The Best of Both Worlds” and the Blu-ray.

    Be the first to get tickets before they go on sale to the general public with the StarTrek.com exclusive private ticket sale:

