The Best Of Both Worlds In Theaters April 25

Published Feb 14, 2013
Star Trek fans, be sure to save the date: Thursday, April 25. That night, in select theaters around the country, NCM Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment will team up to present “The Best of Both Worlds” – considered by most fans the best-ever Star Trek two-part episode – gloriously remastered as a feature-length presentation. The event is being held to celebrate the April 30 high-def Blu-ray release of Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Best of Both Worlds, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution. People in attendance on April 25 will also be treated to a look behind the scenes of “The Best of Both Worlds” and the Blu-ray.
