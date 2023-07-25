The Best of Both Worlds In-Theater Event -- A Fan Perspective

-- Marina Sirtis asks is “The Best of Both Worlds” was the one where “We got to see Patrick naked?”With the prologue over, the newly restored high-definition version of “The Best of Both Worlds” (available now on Blu-ray! Buy buy buy!) kicked off. I've written about this landmark episode before -- click HERE -- but seeing it big and with 200 of your new best friends adds a new perspective. For example:-- Everyone laughs every time Wesley opens his mouth. Sometimes they just laugh when he's standing there. I'd like to say they are laughing with him and not laughing at him… but I don't want to lie.-- Geordi La Forge, no one does an unnecessary roll jump quite like you. The closing door in engineering during the Borg attack wasn't THAT low! You could have just ducked to get out of there.-- I don't know about where you saw the simulcast, but in my theater on 42nd Street in Manhattan (and there were multiple screens for this sold-out event) someone took it upon themselves to shout “READ IT, GIRL!” when Commander Shelby spoke freely to Riker in the elevator.-- To that end, I really want to see that alternate universe where Riker leads the Enterprise with Shelby as his first officer. Not that I don't want Picard around (or, even worse, for something to happen to him), but the dynamic between Frakes and Dennehy is terrific. On the big screen the rolled eyes and short sighs play even bigger than they do on TV. The look Shelby gives Riker when he reminds her – the Federation's top Borg expert – that the Borg have the ability to adapt is absolutely priceless.