The Best Of Both Worlds Cliffhanger: A Fan View

Star Trek: The Next Generation fans who attended Fathom Events’ screenings last week of the feature-length version of “The Best of Both Worlds” were spared the dreaded words “To Be Continued.” And those fans who, starting tomorrow, purchase Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Best of Both Worlds on Blu-ray, will also be spared those words. But ask anyone who watched “Part I” back when it debuted in June, 1990, and the experience was painful. The episode was brilliant, of course, and, in true cliffhanger style, it left dangling any number of story threads and real-life questions: Would Picard survive? What would Riker do? Would Patrick Stewart be back? How far up the food chain would Shelby advance? Could the Borg be stopped? To celebrate the Blu-ray release of Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Best of Both Worlds, StarTrek.cominvited several of our regular guest bloggers (David McDonnell, Dan Madsen and Dayton Ward), as well as Greg Kline, the longtime Trek fan we encountered at the Fathom screening last week in New Jersey, to recount their memories of that long wait between “The Best of Both Worlds, Part I” and “The Best of Both Worlds, Part II.” Here’s what they had to say:DAVID MCDONNELL:Since I was then editing the Official Star Trek: The Next Generation Magazine, I was provided by Paramount with "final" scripts weeks/sometimes months in advance of airdates (and, yes, I signed NDAs -- Non-Disclosure Agreements -- so I couldn't talk about them until afterwards). So, I actually had in my hot little hands the script of "The Best of Both Worlds, Part I" prior to its premiere --and DIDN'T read it!Why? Because I was, as almost always, too busy and I read the advance scripts before airdates infrequently, only when I had a special interest (like the Q episodes, "Relics" or "Sarek"). And, really, already knowing too much, I preferred, when possible, to know nothing and be surprised. So, despite that insider info at my fingertips, I was just as gobsmacked by the Locutus cliffhanger as every other Trek fan.