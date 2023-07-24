The Best Klingon Quests From Deep Space Nine, Ranked

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine brought a myriad of adventures to life and explored numerous cultures during its seven-year run. While fans might primarily associate DS9 with Bajorans, Cardassians, Ferengi, and the Dominion, the series presented a magnificent bounty of missions undertaken by bands of Klingons and their allies.

Since our tale will center on escapades spearheaded by small numbers of Klingons, we must, unfortunately, leave out more grandiose exploits, such as the invasion of Cardassia and the assault on Deep Space 9 depicted in “The Way of the Warrior.” Nevertheless, our parameters still leave plenty of glorious Klingon quests for us all to examine.