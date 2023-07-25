Published Mar 9, 2013
The Battle Is On With Attack Wing
WizKids/NECA is back with the latest addition to their Star Trek HeroClix miniatures game lineup, Star Trek: Attack Wing, which will allow players to re-create some of their favorite Trek battles. Set to be introduced this summer at Gen Con Indy 2013, Attack Wing features collectible pre-painted Star Trek ships and also the FlightPath maneuver system (licensed from Fantasy Flight Games).
Players – a/k/a commanders -- traverse Star Trek space maps, accessible through an in-store Organized Play program, and can engage in exploration and, of course, battle. Commanders will be able to upgrade, customize and assign familiar Trek crewmembers to their fleets, with the fleets made up of ships from the key forces and empires seen on the various series. Further, commanders can utilize separate HeroClix Combat Dials for special stats and abilities and for unique maneuvers.
“The FlightPath maneuver system used in FFG’s game is an amazing system for free-form movement in a space combat game,” said Justin Ziran, president at WizKids. “It’s a natural fit for the Star Trek universe. Players familiar with the FlightPath system will most definitely enjoy Star Trek: Attack Wing.”
