The Battle Is On With Attack Wing

Players – a/k/a commanders -- traverse Star Trek space maps, accessible through an in-store Organized Play program, and can engage in exploration and, of course, battle. Commanders will be able to upgrade, customize and assign familiar Trek crewmembers to their fleets, with the fleets made up of ships from the key forces and empires seen on the various series. Further, commanders can utilize separate HeroClix Combat Dials for special stats and abilities and for unique maneuvers.

“The FlightPath maneuver system used in FFG’s game is an amazing system for free-form movement in a space combat game,” said Justin Ziran, president at WizKids. “It’s a natural fit for the Star Trek universe. Players familiar with the FlightPath system will most definitely enjoy Star Trek: Attack Wing.”

