Published Dec 5, 2017
The Art of Star Trek: The Kelvin Timeline Out Today
The Art of Star Trek: The Kelvin Timeline, available today from Titan Books, shines a spotlight on the behind-the-scenes production, dazzling costume and set designs, intricate concept art and on-set photography from Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond. To whet your appetite for the book, StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at a half-dozen images from its pages:
Written by Jeff Bond, author of The Music of Star Trek and many other books, The Art of Star Trek: The Kelvin Timeline runs 192 pages and serves as the perfect companion to the most-recent trio of Trek features. It is priced at $39.95 in the U.S. and £29.99 in the UK. Click HERE to purchase.