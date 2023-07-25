The Arena of Sompek Returns for Three Weeks

For three weeks on Star Trek Online, from now to September 7th at 10:00AM PST, Federation, Klingon and Romulan Republic Captains between levels 50-60 can queue up for either the timed or untimed version of our 5-captain “Arena of Sompek” event to prove their honor and prowess in combat. Participation in the arena will earn one Merit of Sompek every 20 hours. After collecting 14 of them, players can complete a new Event Reputation project to be rewarded with 50,000 Dilithium Ore, 500 Fleet Marks, 250 Marks of their choice (Fleet, Omega, Romulan, Nukara, Dyson, Undine, Delta, Iconian, Terran, Temporal or Lukari Marks), and the new ground weapon, the Sompek Pulsewave.

BONUS-- Once the new, main reputation project is complete, a brand-new bonus 1-Merit project will become available to slot. Completing this will earn players 2,000 Dilithium Ore, 50 Fleet Marks and 35 Marks of their choice (Fleet, Omega, Romulan, Nukara, Dyson, Undine, Delta, Iconian, Terran, Temporal or Lukari Marks).

To participate and earn Merits of Sompek, queue up for an Arena of Sompek queue – participation will grant you a Merit of Sompek, in addition to the normal rewards based on how many rounds you progress.

Marks

Dilithium