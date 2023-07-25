Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published May 19, 2013

    The Alien That Fans Most Wanted To See Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Klingons just kicked butt again. It seems that any time a StarTrek.com poll features Klingons as an option, they win. That's the case yet again, as the majority of the 12,000-plus fans who answered our latest poll question -- Which alien race do you hope to see more of in Star Trek Into Darkness -- chose the natives of Kronos (or Qo'noS, if you prefer). Here's the breakdown:

    Klingons 38%

    Andorians 18%

    Vulcans 13%

    Tribbles 13%
    (just 52 votes behind Vulcans)

    Romulans 10%

    Orions 9%


