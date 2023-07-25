Published May 19, 2013
The Alien That Fans Most Wanted To See Is...
The Klingons just kicked butt again. It seems that any time a StarTrek.com poll features Klingons as an option, they win. That's the case yet again, as the majority of the 12,000-plus fans who answered our latest poll question -- Which alien race do you hope to see more of in Star Trek Into Darkness -- chose the natives of Kronos (or Qo'noS, if you prefer). Here's the breakdown:
Klingons 38%
Andorians 18%
Vulcans 13%
Tribbles 13%
(just 52 votes behind Vulcans)
Romulans 10%
Orions 9%
