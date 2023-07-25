The Alien That Fans Most Wanted To See Is...

The Klingons just kicked butt again. It seems that any time a StarTrek.com poll features Klingons as an option, they win. That's the case yet again, as the majority of the 12,000-plus fans who answered our latest poll question -- Which alien race do you hope to see more of in Star Trek Into Darkness -- chose the natives of Kronos (or Qo'noS, if you prefer). Here's the breakdown: