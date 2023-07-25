The Adventures of Jane Kirk Continue in "Star Trek Vol. 8"

Star Trek, Vol. 8, due out Wednesday from IDW Publishing, gathers together several recent Star Trek adventures by Mike Johnson. For example, the new five-year mission of the Enterprise continues as Captain Jane Tiberius Kirk and her crew encounter a never-before-seen enemy in deep space. Also, the crew of the Enterprise faces a threat like no other: their own ship. And, another story involves a deadly new alien species.The art throughout Star Trek, Vol. 8 is by Yasmin Liang, Erfan Fajar and Joe Corroney, with Corroney handling the cover. Vol. 8 will run 152 pages and cost $19.99.