The Advanced Light Cruiser Bundle

These starships are available in the C-Store and can be purchased by level 50 players (Vice Admiral and Lieutenant General ranks). Each of these Light Cruisers and Battlecruisers will have a Fleet variant made available upon release. All three faction variants share the same Universal Console and Starship Trait.

Items and Abilities

Console - Universal – Potential Energy Entangler

Activating this console will siphon off energy from your foes' weapon output, and use it to provide a speed and maneuverability burst to your ship. This results in a damage debuff for all affected foes, but the effectiveness is split among those affected. The buff applied to your maneuverability increases with the number of foes affected.

This console also provides a passive boost to Turn Rate, Accuracy Rating and Defense Rating.

This console may be equipped on any console slot, but may only be equipped on the Advanced Light Cruiser, QeHpu' Advanced Light Battlecruiser, or the Deleth Advanced Light Warbird Battlecruiser, or their Fleet variants.

Starship Trait

After achieving level 5 in your Advanced Light Cruiser, QeHpu’ Advanced Light Battlecruiser, or Deleth Advanced Light Warbird Battlecruiser, you will unlock the Evasion Specialist Starship Trait. Upon activation of Emergency Power to Engines, or any Pilot Bridge Officer Ability, gain Shield Hardness and Shield Regeneration for 5sec (once per 15sec max).

Availability

These starships are available in the C-Store individually, or they can be found packaged together in the T6 Advanced Light Cruiser bundle.

More details on these impressively mobile cruisers will appear in a Dev Blog within the next few days.

Developer Stream

Want to see these ships in action? Community Manager Ambassador Kael will be flying them along with their designers in a special stream on 5/17, at 3pm PST. Join us on Twitch or on Facebook.

Jeremy “BorticusCryptic” RandallCryptic StudiosLead Systems Designer