The 9 Deepest Deep Space Nine Magazine Covers

Our DS9 magazine launched with the TV show in January 1993. Volume 1 sported a classy cover, braced by, typically, too many coverlines. Did "Welcome to the world of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" really sell magazines? It’s a nice cast shot—to which we added that classy gold background. That was a costly decision by Jacobs. It’s what’s known as a "fifth hit." Printing magazines with glossy color pages involves a complex, high-speed press using four printing plates (black, red, yellow, blue). Those latter three "primary colors" blend, as you’ll recall from fingerpainting in kindergarten, to create orange, green, purple and other shades. Philosopher’s Stone notwithstanding, nothing combines to make gold and silver. Instead, special metallic inks have to be employed, adding a fifth plate to the process (requiring a second run through the press just for the gold-inked portions). This added a sizable cost to the print bill. Nonetheless, it still gives this cover a small strain (stain?) of sophistication.

Inside, we followed the blueprint originated for our Next Gen Magazine (which I also edited): DS9 episode synopses (scripts turned into short stories, mostly by John Sayers with a few by Doc Savage novelist Will Murray) and interviews with the show’s actors, writers, directors and fellow creatives (by my usual team of Starlog contributors, Ian Spelling, Joe Nazzaro, Bill Florence, Pat Jankiewicz, etc.). Some issues also included foldout posters. The magazine’s interior contents, I maintain, were always better than the covers. I like to think we kept the quality up inside (as far as words, pictures and designs go), but outside was a different story, hence this regretful essay.

I planned to eventually give every DS9 series regular a solo cover. Alas, Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko) never ended up with a cover to himself, one that, as a regular, he deserved. And Nicole de Boer missed out entirely as Ezri Dax, because we didn’t do the seventh season. Also never fronting the publication were a few notable DS9 recurring figures like James Darren (Vic Fontaine), Max Grodenchik (Rom), Aron Eisenberg (Nog) and Marc Alaimo (Gul Dukat, subject of a past Starlogging column). Sorry! All the others—including Colm Meaney (O’Brien) and Andrew Robinson (Garak), whose issues (Volumes 5, 9) are not pictured here—got covers of their own.