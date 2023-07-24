The 2020 Star Trek SDCC Guide

A prop replica cup and saucer set, from the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-A. As featured in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. Crafted in fine porcelain, this set is suitable for tea of coffee and is presented in a gift box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

This prop was seen during the state banquet scene where Captain Kirk and the Senior Officers dine with Chancellor Gorkon’s Klingon peace delegation. It formed part of a ‘Ship’s Dinnerware’ service, for state and formal dining. The props used on set where found objects with applied stickers.

This officially licensed, faithfully accurate prop replica features a silk-screened logo with metallic gold accents to the striking blue-marble design. Saucer measures 6 ¼” in diameter.

This convention exclusive is limited to only 500 pieces.