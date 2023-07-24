Published Jul 13, 2020
The 2020 Star Trek SDCC Guide
Your guide to the panels and exclusives for this year's SDCC@Home.
While we may not be able to all come together in San Diego this year, fans from all over the world can still join in on San Diego Comic Con. This year's event will be entirely virtual, with panels taking to Youtube and Zoom instead of Hall H, and exclusive products being sold online instead of on the crowded showroom floor. All in all, getting to enjoy all the excitement of Comic Con without having to leave the house seems like a good deal to us in 2020!
Even without the convention hall to navigate, the SDCC schedule can be a little overwhelming. Luckily for Star Trek fans, we have a handy guide to all things Trek available at this year's at home con — from show panels to con exclusives!— below
Panels
Star Trek Universe Panel
Get ready to boldly go into the latest Star Trek series with this panel! Featuring the casts of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Picard, this panel will explore past seasons and look ahead to the future of the shows. The panel will be moderated by Deadline's Dominic Patten and will include a live read of a Discovery season two script, an exclusive look at Lower Decks, and a discussion of what the future might hold for the cast of Picard. This is one panel you won't want to miss, so mark your calendars for July 23 at 10 am PDT.
All the Starfleet Ladies
From Uhura to Janeway to Burnham, Star Trek has a rich history of portraying complex, powerful female-identifying characters. How do Star Trek authors perceive their role in continuing this legacy in their Star Trek novels? Join Una McCormack (author of Picard: The Last Best Hope), Swapna Krishna (space, tech, and pop culture journalist), author Cassandra Rose Clarke, LJ Jackson (publicity manager at Saga Press), and moderator Kendra James (managing editor at StarTrek.com), as they examine the ladies of Star Trek from its inception to the present. The panel will be on July 23 at 3 pm PDT.
Picard: A Literary Retrospective
With the excitement surrounding the new Star Trek series, let’s take a look back at the most bookish captain in Starfleet. How did he evolve on the page and the screen? What do his favorite books and plays say about him as a character and as a leader? Take a deep dive into Picard’s bookshelf with Una McCormack (author of Picard: The Last Best Hope), David Mack (author of Star Trek: More Beautiful Than Death), Stephen Graham Jones (author of The Only Good Indians), Alex White (author of The Big Ship at the End of the Universe), and moderator Ed Schlesinger (senior editor at Gallery Books).The panel will be on July 25 at 1 pm PDT.
Products
These 8-inch scale mini-bust paperweights feature Captain Picard and Commander Riker executing the hilariously famous face palm maneuver. Limited to just 1701 pieces each, these exclusive polystone mini-bust paperweights feature a painted Starfleet insignia on the base, are hand painted, individually numbered, and include a Certificate of Authenticity.
Libation consumption on Star Trek is a bit of a recurring theme, which made Factory Entertainment wonder what cadets at Starfleet Academy would use to open their ales, Romulan or otherwise. This bottle opener is meant to represent something with more of a collegiate feel, perhaps a collectible you could acquire at the Starfleet Academy gift shop! Available on 07/08/20.
A prop replica cup and saucer set, from the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-A. As featured in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. Crafted in fine porcelain, this set is suitable for tea of coffee and is presented in a gift box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.
This prop was seen during the state banquet scene where Captain Kirk and the Senior Officers dine with Chancellor Gorkon’s Klingon peace delegation. It formed part of a ‘Ship’s Dinnerware’ service, for state and formal dining. The props used on set where found objects with applied stickers.
This officially licensed, faithfully accurate prop replica features a silk-screened logo with metallic gold accents to the striking blue-marble design. Saucer measures 6 ¼” in diameter.
This convention exclusive is limited to only 500 pieces.