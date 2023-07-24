Published Jun 13, 2020
The 2020 Star Trek Father's Day Gift Guide
Each gift is Ben Sisko approved
From coaching our t-ball team to giving us life advice, dad is nothing short of a superhero. Whether he wears it while mowing the lawn or rewatching his favorite episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series, this comfy Star Trek: The Original Series Captain Dad Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt will quickly become your dad's favorite tee.
From dads and husbands to grandpas and uncles, this Star Trek: The Original Series Best Dad In The Universe Personalized Mug lets the special man in your life celebrate his status as best dad in the universe. With an easy-grip handle and a personalization option, this mug will send dad over the moon this Father's Day.
Your dad isn't just a regular dad... he's the best dad in the universe! Show dad how much you love him this Father's Day by gifting him this Star Trek: The Original Series Best Dad In The Universe Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt. Featuring the iconic Star Trek delta, this comfy tee lets dad show off his status with each wear.
If you want to eclipse all of the other presents your dad gets this Father's Day, then look no further. Featuring "Best Dad In The Universe" across the front, this Star Trek: The Original Series Best Dad In The Universe Pint Glass shows dad just how much you love him this Father's Day.
From helping us fix a leaky faucet to rocking the socks and sandals look, there is no doubt that dad is the No.1 man in our lives. Comfortable and classic, this Star Trek: Picard No.1 Dad Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt lets dad know that he is the No.1 dad in the galaxy.
This Star Trek: The Original Series Captain Dad Beer Stein makes an out-of-this-world addition to dad's Star Trek collection. Featuring "Captain Dad" across the front, this ceramic beer stein will make dad glow brighter than the Milky Way when he sees what you got him this Father's Day.
Featuring a bronze delta against a black canvas, these comfortable Star Trek: Discovery Indicator Sk78 Hi Vans eclipse every other shoe out there. A perfect mix of comfortable and classic, these Star Trek Vans will inspire you to boldly go where no one has gone before with each wear.
Continue your fascination with strange new worlds, life, and civilizations with this sleek Star Trek Ships of the Line Starfleet Collage. With an 11 x 16 acrylic design, this collage can perfectly decorate any wall, table, or desk in your home, office, or media room.
Show off your status as an official member of the Klingon Drinking team by adding this Star Trek Klingon Drinking Team Beer Stein to your Star Trek collection. Sturdy, sleek, and perfect for beer and Star Trek enthusiasts, this beer stain makes a great gift for yourself or a fellow fan.
Shopping for someone else but not sure what to give them? Give them the gift of choice with an Official Star Trek Shop gift card. eGift Cards are delivered by email and contain instructions to redeem them at checkout. Our eGift Cards have no additional processing fees.
Even when he tells multiple dad jokes, dad always manages to function within normal parameters. Perfect for uncles, grandpas, husbands, and dads that relate to Commander Data, this Star Trek: The Next Generation Data Parameters Black Mug makes an out-of-this-world gift for dad this Father's Day.
Locate your lost keys and phone, make your missing keys ring, and organize up to 14 of your existing keys with this nifty gadget. Perfect for any busy dad on Father's Day!