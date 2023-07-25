The 1964/65 New York World's Fair And The Design of Star Trek, By Doug Drexler

“The answers we seek will be found in the near tomorrow… Let us explore together the future. A future not of dreams, but of reality. For much of what we are about to see is even now beyond the promise, and well on its way to tomorrow’s world…”

- Narrative from the General Motors Futurama ride at the 64/65 New York World's Fair.

Twice a week, and for two summers, impressionable 11-year old Doug Drexler was dropped off by his Dad at the front gate of the World of Tomorrow. It did not necessitate a slingshot around the sun, nor did it call for call for Mr. Atoz and his Atavachron. The lad’s awe-inspiring and futuristic destination was not some far-flung decade, but then and there in 1964. It rose from the most unlikely of places… a landfill in Flushing Meadow that F. Scott Fitzgerald called "The Land of Ashes." It was the 1964 New York World’s Fair, it was the proverbial World of Tomorrow, and it would impress him to the core.