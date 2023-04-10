The 10 Best Star Trek Table Top Games

Table top games are a great way of gathering together as a family or group of friends, and enjoying a communal experience away from screens. Thanks to their reliance on strategy and thinking over fast, impulse reactions, they're particularly great when you need something that appeals to a wide range of age groups.

If you all happen to be massive Star Trek fans, what could be better than getting involved in some Star Trek table top gaming? There are some great Star Trek themed board games out there that are sure to make you feel part of the Star Trek universe, while also giving you all a great challenge.

Here's a look at ten of the best table top games for capturing the Star Trek spirit.