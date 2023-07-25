Thankful for Trek on Thanksgiving Weekend

Perhaps the most-rewarding thing we can thank Star Trek for is friendship. Every series has focused on special relationships, from the three-way dance of McCoy, Spock and Kirk to the evolving relationship between Burnham and Tilly and the nurturing friendship between Seven of Nine and the Doctor. Conventions are often the location for rekindling friendships amongst fans, and occasionally where the best ones are made. The technology influenced by Trek that makes social media work is another avenue upon which to nurture these friendships. Star Trek has a rich pasture of topics to chew over and a endless supply of amazing moments to savor.

Thanksgiving is the ultimate shared experience, so hug those closest to you and be sure to say, “Thank you, Star Trek.”