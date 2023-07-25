Thank You, Grace Lee Whitney... by Kevin Dilmore

By the spring of 1978, I had been a Star Trek fan about five years. Having cut my teeth on the animated Star Trek series during its first run in 1973, I had at that point graduated to syndicated reruns of The Original Series as well as the prose volumes of script adaptions by James Blish and Alan Dean Foster. I eagerly grabbed up anything relating to the show I could find —posters, magazines, Mego dolls (pardon me, action figures) — treasures usually uncovered on shopping excursions outside of my central Kansas hometown of 6,000 people.So, it’s not hard imagine how I responded to the news that an actual Star Trek convention, just like the ones I had read about in Starlog magazine, was planned only 90 miles away that very weekend. Yeah, I pretty much flipped out.