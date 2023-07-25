Thank You For So Very Many Wonderful Moments & Memories

Veteran Star Trek novelist and StarTrek.com blogger Dayton Ward, who has explored Spock in detail in his books, shares a guest blog he wrote about Leonard Nimoy's passing for his personal blog, The Fog of Ward. In it, Ward considers Nimoy's impact on Star Trek and on his life.

Leonard Nimoy died earlier this morning at the age of 83. Our thoughts today are with his family and friends.

Last year, after he had become a regular, active presence on Twitter, he announced that he was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and he attributed this to his years of smoking. Mr. Nimoy gave up the habit decades ago and even allowed his image to be used by the American Cancer Society to promote smoking cessation programs. I still have one of the posters from back in the late 80s in which Spock advocated, “Don’t Smoke. Live Long and Prosper. Leave the Pack Behind.”

Upon making his announcement last year, he continued urging people to give up smoking, using himself as the picture for what happens when you wait too long. He became a “Grandpa” to anyone who would listen to him on the subject: