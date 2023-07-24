Test Your Trek Knowledge With Quibbles with Tribbles

This month sees the release of the book Star Trek Nerd Search: Quibbles with Tribbles – a fiendish publication designed to test your knowledge of Star Trek. It’s a search and find book with a difference. Instead of just looking for people you are hunting for cunningly concealed continuity errors. Can you spot the things that don’t belong? Are the characters wearing the correct uniforms? And just what is that Klingon doing there?

To celebrate the book’s release the authors have created an extra artwork so you can put your knowledge to the test. The extra-dimensional being Q is so mad about not being mentioned in Quibbles With Tribbles, that he has teleported a whole load of tribbles aboard the bridge of the Enterprise! That’s not the ONLY thing that shouldn’t be there. We’ve also hidden one item — person, creature or thing — from every single Star Trek movie, and most of the TV series in the scene. Can you prove you’re a real Trekspert and spot all 22? If you think that’s easy, then you’ll have no trouble picking up the two bonus points. If you enjoyed this, there’s plenty more in the book.