    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 9, 2020

    Test Your Trek Knowledge With Quibbles with Tribbles

    Can you spot all 22 Trek references?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek

    StarTrek.com

    This month sees the release of the book Star Trek Nerd Search: Quibbles with Tribbles – a fiendish publication designed to test your knowledge of Star Trek. It’s a search and find book with a difference. Instead of just looking for people you are hunting for cunningly concealed continuity errors. Can you spot the things that don’t belong? Are the characters wearing the correct uniforms? And just what is that Klingon doing there?

    To celebrate the book’s release the authors have created an extra artwork so you can put your knowledge to the test. The extra-dimensional being Q is so mad about not being mentioned in Quibbles With Tribbles, that he has teleported a whole load of tribbles aboard the bridge of the Enterprise! That’s not the ONLY thing that shouldn’t be there. We’ve also hidden one item — person, creature or thing — from every single Star Trek movie, and most of the TV series in the scene. Can you prove you’re a real Trekspert and spot all 22? If you think that’s easy, then you’ll have no trouble picking up the two bonus points. If you enjoyed this, there’s plenty more in the book.

    Star Trek Nerd Search - Quibbles with Tribbles

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek Nerd Search: Quibbles with Tribbles is out now and is available from booksellers everywhere.

    Find your answers here!

    You need to find something from each of these shows or movies:

    1. Star Trek: The Motion Picture
    2. The Wrath of Khan
    3. The Search for Spock
    4. The Voyager Home
    5. The Final Frontier
    6. The Undiscovered Country
    7. Generations
    8. First Contact
    9. Insurrection
    10. Nemesis
    11. Star Trek (Kelvin Timeline)
    12. Into Darkness
    13. Beyond
    14. The Original Series
    15. The Animated Series
    16. The Next Generation
    17. Deep Space Nine
    18. Voyager
    19. Enterprise
    20. Discovery
    21. Picard
    22. Lower Decks

