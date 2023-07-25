Published Jun 23, 2016
Terminal Expanse Takes Players To Kelvin Timeline
Terminal Expanse Takes Players To Kelvin Timeline
Spock, the legendary Starfleet officer, scientist and diplomat, accepted a mission to make a daring attempt to save the dying star, Hobus. His mission was not successful, however, and the effects of the Hobus supernova have echoed though time and space. This series of events is now referred to as the “Kelvin Incident” by temporal agents and multi-spatial researchers.
Agents of Yesterday
Star Trek Online