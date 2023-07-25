Teri Garr's Greatest Non-Trek Roles

Sandy in Tootsie -- Garr was hysterical as the actress pal of Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman), who dresses up as a woman to snag a soap opera role Sandy lost out on. The look on Sandy's face when Dorsey reveals his/her secret live on the air is priceless, and it no doubt helped earn Garr the well-deserved Best Supporting Actress nomination she received for her work in this enduring, charming comedy.

Veronica "Ronnie" Neary in Close Encounters of the Third Kind -- How would you react if your husband became increasingly obsessed with aliens after a close encounter? Garr delivered that reaction, and devastatingly so, even daring to come across as unsympathetic, in her dramatic turn in the Steven Spielberg sci-fi/drama.

Caroline Butler in Mr. Mom -- This sleeper hit comedy followed the comedic adventures of Jack Butler (Michael Keaton), an engineer who loses his job, meaning his wife Caroline must re-enter the workforce as an advertising executive while he tends to their three kids at home. The film as a whole is too cute and utterly predictable, but there's genuine chemistry between Garr and Keaton, and Garr's character -- smart, savvy, capable, in love with her family and her job -- served as a positive role model for many young women.