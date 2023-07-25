Ten New Characters for Timelines

In Star Trek Timelines, you are a Starfleet Captain tasked with assembling a crew of famous (and infamous) characters from all eras of Star Trek brought together by a series of temporal anomalies. You equip and level-up your crew, exploring the galaxy with them by your side, while leveraging their unique skills and abilities to resolve conflicts. Many players form their Away Mission teams based on skills and traits, choosing who will give them the best result. Others may choose to select crew simply based on who their favorite characters are. Regardless of your approach, with hundreds of characters, there is the perfect crew for every Captain. And today we’re happy to reveal ten new characters that are coming very soon to the in-game store known as the Time Portal.Stay tuned to the DisruptorBeam.com blog for the latest build-notes and notifications of when these and future characters are added to the game.Attention, crew members — present yourselves for inspection.

Captain KurnSeries: The Next Generation and Deep Space NineEpisodes: MultipleSkills: Command, SecurityMaximum Rarity: Four Stars