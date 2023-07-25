Ten For Ward: 10 Trek Books That'd Make Good Movies

(Personally, I think we could probably convince at least some of those fans who don’t read the novels that this is a neat idea. Maybe we can work on that a bit here.)

For those who aren’t yet dialed in to this particular corner of the Trek franchise, there are at present, conservatively speaking, something like eleventy bazillion* Trek novels in existence, along with adaptations of films and television episodes. There are also a commensurate number of Trek comic books out there.

(* = Perhaps a slight exaggeration.)

All of this stuff has been published in near-continuous fashion since TOS was still in production back in the late 1960s. Many a dedicated fan count novels and comics among their all-time favorite Trek stories, listing them in equal measure alongside films and TV episodes. I’m certainly one of those people. I still hold up books and comics dating back decades as great examples of Trek’s finest storytelling.

It stands to reason that with all the Trek films and series we’ve had these past 50-odd years, at least some of those adventures might be considered strong enough to make the leap from printed or comics page to the big (or small) screen. Can’t just be me, right?

Turns out, it wasn’t.

Just for fun, I conducted an informal survey on my Facebook page, asking readers which Trek novels they thought made tasty film fodder. Naturally, I had to add a twist: The novel in question would (theoretically) be adapted as a story featuring the Enterprise crew as featured in the most recent films.

While many of the answers were in line with what I’d suggest if asked such a question, there were a few surprises. This, of course, made things a lot more fun for me as I compiled my final list for presentation here.

So, without further ado, here are 10 Star Trek novels that might make good movies: