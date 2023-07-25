Ten For Ward: 10 Star Trek Episodes That Can Work As Stage Plays

With blockbuster movies and their big-budget special effects spectacle that threatens to overwhelm every other aspect of their production, and Star Trek getting some of that attention in recent years, we Trekkies remain a demanding lot. We like our action and ship porn, to be sure, but we also want a great story that showcases the best (and sometimes the worst) of our favorite characters. “The play’s the thing,” so to speak.

It’s long been argued that the very best Star Trek episodes rely not on special effects or elaborate action, but instead on their story and the dialogue spoken by their characters. Indeed, many of these episodes come off feeling like stage plays, in large part because they were written that way out of budgetary necessity. It’s not a totally left-field idea, you know. In fact, it’s not uncommon to hear about groups of actors performing versions of classic Star Trek tales on stage before live audiences.