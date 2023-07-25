Ten For Ward: 10 Star Trek Episodes As Movies

One of the most oft-repeated criticisms of Star Trek Into Darkness is that “it’s a remake of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.” I don’t actually agree with that assessment. Now, no spoilers for the three or four of you who haven’t yet seen the film, but while one scene in particular is pretty much a rewrite of its counterpart in the earlier movie, that’s really as far as the comparison truly goes.

Despite this “misstep,” the film was successful enough that a third installment in J.J. Abrams’ re-imagined Star Trek universe will soon be forthcoming, likely in time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original series’ premiere in 1966.

Strictly as an exercise in goofy fun, I posited the idea that rather than taking bits or pieces from previous series or films to fill out the storyline for a new movie, that we should compile a list of episodes which all but beg for a wholesale remake. Fans for years have speculated what extravagant do-overs of the most memorable episodes from the original series in particular might look like on the big screen. So, I figured, “What the heck?” Why not engage in a little fanboy wish-listing?

The idea here was to select episodes from any of the Star Trek television series. For this, I compiled a preliminary list, and then polled readers of my Facebook page to suggest their own worthy candidates, with the understanding that their selections would face varying degrees of retooling in order for the story’s basic premise to work with the current incarnation of Kirk and the gang.

Unless otherwise noted, the episodes we settled on for this thought exercise are all from the original Star Trek series. However, we did find a few from the other series which have great potential for adaptation. Is this list definitive? Of course not, and I’m hoping readers will add their own suggestions in the comments section.

Presented here in alphabetical order, the results of our little online experiment:

“Balance of Terror,”suggested by Joseph Berenato on my Facebook page – Virtually nothing is known about the Romulans in the “alternate reality” created by the Abrams Star Trek films. Just as the original episode introduced us to the enigmatic alien race, so too could a reworked and expanded version of the story. With room to breathe a bit, there would be more time for character interplay, including the fleshing out of back story for the Romulans and their culture. The scope of the film also could be opened up, with scenes set away from the Enterprise and the Romulan ship, such as at one of the destroyed outposts or a new planet-based location. Would Kirk and the Romulan Commander battle each other face to face, or would the ship-based aspects of the original tale still rule the day?