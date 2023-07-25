Ten For Ward: 10 Favorite Star Trek "Behind the Scenes" Books

Star Trek: The Original Series Sketchbook, by Herbert F. Solow and Yvonne Fern Solow (May 1997) - This is one of my absolute favorites for just picking off the shelf and flipping through it on a quiet afternoon. It contains page after page of artwork by production designer Walter “Matt” Jefferies, costume designer William Ware Theiss, makeup artist Fred Phillips, and model and prop creator Wah Chang. The contributions from each of these individuals served to lay the foundation upon which much of Star Trek’s aesthetic is based, and their influence continues to be felt even now, 50 years after their initial work on The Original Series. This book is absolutely worth adding to your library if you’re into this sort of material.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion, by Terry J. Erdmann with Paula M. Block (August 2000) – Hands down one of the most comprehensive books of its type ever published, this Companion tracks the entire history of the show from initial concept to its final episode, with plenty of attention played to everything in between. The book is worth the read if only for the anecdotes and interviews from the production staff, who give us a “warts and all” look back and never shy away from telling us what they thought worked and--more interestingly--where they thought they went astray. Working from notes and interviews compiled as the show progressed episode to episode, year after year, the authors provide us with as complete a history of the series’ creation as we’re ever likely to see. In 2001 and working with Gary Hutzel and Paula Block, Mr. Erdmann also wrote something of a companion piece to this volume, The Magic of Tribbles, an e-Book exclusive which details the development and execution of DS9’s wonderful tribute to The Original Series, “Trials and Tribble-ations.”

The Making of Yesterday’s Enterprise, by Eric A. Stillwell (May 2002) – Eric’s personal account of the fan-favorite episode’s evolution, from the original idea as envisioned by friend and fellow writer Trent Christopher Canino, the pair’s collaboration on a story treatment and its sale to Star Trek: The Next Generation writer and executive producer Michael Piller. The book offers a detailed look into the episode’s development from outline to finished episode, but also a peek behind the curtain at how the show’s “writer’s room” worked. The transformation of Eric and Trent’s initial story, particularly with the involvement of writers who ultimately would come to be listed among Star Trek’s strongest and most influential contributors – Ira Behr, Ronald D. Moore, Hans Beimler, Richard Manning, and Piller himsel f– makes for an entertaining and enlightening read.

Okay, that’s ten. There are several other books I could list, of course, but the name of the column is “Ten for Ward,” so I had to make some tough choices. Honorable mentions include David Gerrold’s The World of Star Trek, On the Good Ship Enterprise: My 15 Years With Star Trek and The Star Trek Concordance, both by Bjo Trimble, and Star Trek Lives! by Jacqueline Lichtenberg, Sondra Marshak, and Joan Winston.

It's safe so say we could be here all day talking about favorite titles, which is why I refrain from calling these columns "Best of" or "Top 10" lists.

