TEN FOR WARD: 10 Favorite Childhood Star Trek Toys

As I write this, it’s more than a week after Christmas Day, 2014. What kind of Star Trek goodies did you get this year? For me, the item that was far and away the most awesomely Trekish was the Phaser Universal Remote Control, gifted to me by my co-writer, best friend and hetero life mate, Kevin Dilmore. It’s ridiculously fun to play with, and one of these days, I may even get around to programming it to actually work with my TV.

Nah, probably not. After all, there’s still so much pew-pew-pewing to be done.

Anyway, receiving this swank new gadget started me to thinking about the Star Trek toys of my childhood. That was a time when the only Star Trek to be had were reruns of the original show after school and — for a while — The Animated Serieson Saturday mornings. Granted, toys from that era were simpler, cheaper, and as often as not completely inaccurate with respect to their on-screen counterparts. That said, they possessed an undeniable charm and style that remains undiminished by the passage of time. What sort of toys and other items of geekery might we be talking about? Well, presented here in no particular order, are ten of my favorites to get the discussion started: