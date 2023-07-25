Telling The Story of Star Trek Timelines

You Become the StoryYou’ll enter Star Trek Timelines as the freshly minted captain of your own ship, embarking on your first, seemingly routine mission. But like so many other routine missions, things get dicey fast. Before you can even get your bearings, spatial anomalies rock your ship, threatening the lives of everyone on board. When the dust settles, you discover that the galaxy has been fundamentally changed by a series of temporal events -- and only your ship has been spared. Where have so many of Starfleet’s finest gone? How have their doppelgangers arrived here? Only one thing is clear: you are no longer living in a single timeline, but multiple timelines, and the galaxy may never be the same again.Our hope is that the stories of Star Trek Timelines will evoke the best of Trek. You’ll encounter familiar characters in new and unexpected settings. You’ll make choices between the one and the many, your ship and your crew, the Federation and the greater good. You’ll join the pantheon of great Starfleet captains, establishing your service record as you see fit. Are you a trained diplomat, well-versed in the cultures of other space-faring civilizations? Are you a combat veteran, preferring to act instinctually and going with your gut? Are you a scientist first, always remembering that your primary mission is exploration? It will be your choice how you take command, but every path will be as rich, exciting, and deep as the others.