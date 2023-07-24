Published Jul 23, 2021
Teaser Trailer For the Animated Kids' Series Star Trek: Prodigy Makes Its Debuts During Comic Con
Get your first look at the Star Trek: Prodigy starship
Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today debuted the official teaser trailer for the all-new animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy. The teaser trailer was introduced by executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman during the series’ Comic-Con@Home virtual panel and featured a first look at the Star Trek: Prodigy starship.
First Look at Star Trek: Prodigy
Produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Studios, Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. this Fall.
The Star Trek: Prodigy virtual panel was part of the overall Star Trek Universe panel, which kicked off Paramount+’s Comic-Con@Home “Peak” Animation programming block, showcasing the service’s upcoming animated series. The Star Trek Universe panel also included season two of Star Trek: Lower Decks.
Moderated by Jerry O’Connell (Star Trek: Lower Decks), the Star Trek: Prodigy panel featured a conversation with voice cast members Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Angus Imrie (Zero), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf) and Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog) alongside executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon.
Developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.
Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation, Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, co-executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Baiers also serves as co-executive producer.