Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Motion Picture

    Published Dec 22, 2016

    TBT: Trek Video Communicator from TMP Happy Meal

    TBT: Trek Video Communicator from TMP Happy Meal

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    McDonald’s is celebrating Star Trek’s 50th anniversary by dipping into their archives to share a very cool TBT. It’s a video of the Star Trek Video Communicator that was included in the Star Trek: The Motion Picture-themed Happy Meal box that McDonald’s provided to young patrons – and Trek fans, of course, back in 1979.

    As detailed by a Collector’s Trek guest blog that ran in 2012 here on StarTrek.com, “Each Communicator consisted of a plastic housing with one of five comic strips inside. Feed the strip through the communicator to watch the story unfold inside the small viewing port. 23rd century technology available… way back in 1979.”

    Check out the full guest blog HERE.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top