TBT: Trek Video Communicator from TMP Happy Meal

McDonald’s is celebrating Star Trek’s 50th anniversary by dipping into their archives to share a very cool TBT. It’s a video of the Star Trek Video Communicator that was included in the Star Trek: The Motion Picture-themed Happy Meal box that McDonald’s provided to young patrons – and Trek fans, of course, back in 1979.

As detailed by a Collector’s Trek guest blog that ran in 2012 here on StarTrek.com, “Each Communicator consisted of a plastic housing with one of five comic strips inside. Feed the strip through the communicator to watch the story unfold inside the small viewing port. 23rd century technology available… way back in 1979.”

Check out the full guest blog HERE.