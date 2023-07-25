Tawny Newsome to Host Official Star Trek Podcast

Red Alert! During the Star Trek Universe Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con today, Prime Directive: The Official Star Trek Podcast, was announced.

Co-hosted by Tawny Newsome (Brockmire, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$), who will be featured in CBS All Access’ upcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks from Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty), the podcast will debut this fall.

With unparalleled access to Star Trek luminaries and behind-the-scenes creative professionals, this official podcast will take a smart, witty and thoughtful look at all things Trek – both old and new. Offering a high-level discussion of the themes, ideas and characters that resonate across the history of the franchise’s storied universe, episodes will also explore the brand’s 50-plus year legacy and influence in an accessible and inclusive way for dedicated and casual Star Trek fans alike.

Fans will be able to subscribe or download Prime Directive: The Official Star Trek Podcast via StarTrek.com as well as Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, or other podcasting apps.